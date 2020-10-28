The Flaming Lips have shared a new video for ‘Assassins Of Youth’ – watch it below.

The clip sees both band and audience contained in huge bubbles, the same ones the band performed at a socially distanced gig in recently.

While frontman Wayne Coyne has been getting inside bubbles at live shows for some time now, the audience have also been given their own to provide a Covid-safe live environment.

Advertisement

“Of course, our MAIN priority (when doing the performance for the music video) was making sure everyone was safe and all the health cautions were being enforced,” Coyne said of the video in a new press release.

“I forgot about how exciting and fun and ridiculous it is to do a Flaming Lips show!!! I think the video shows it!!!”

The band’s bubble concept was recently shown on a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and they jumped inside the balloons once again earlier this month for an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Next year, The Flaming Lips are set to play some presumably bubble-less gigs across the UK, including a London show at the Kentish Town Forum.

See the tour dates below.

Advertisement

JULY 2021

19th – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

20th – Leeds, Stylus

21st – Aylesbury, The Waterside Theatre

23rd – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

24th – Malmesbury, WOMAD Festival

25th – Bexhill-on-sea – De La Warr Pavilion

Last month, The Flaming Lips shared new album ‘American Head’. In a four-star album review, NME wrote: “‘American Head’ is a soft, reflective moment of taking in and appreciating the vista once the trip has worn off – when king’s heads and evil pink robots have melted away – and the dust has settled.”