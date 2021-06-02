The Game says Kendrick Lamar is returning “real soon”

The Game has revealed that the head of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) told him Kendrick Lamar is returning with new music “real soon”.

While addressing fans on Instagram Live earlier this week, The Game said he’d been chatting to Anthony Tiffith, CEO of Lamar’s label TDE, who said Lamar is poised to return.

“I talked to Top Dawg. You know, he told me Kendrick ’bout to hit n****s with some shit real soon and shit. So, you know, who knows how real soon that it but if Kendrick is working, that shit is always major,” said the rapper.

Lamar’s last album was the Grammy Award-winning ‘DAMN‘, which was released in 2017.

The Game says he’s inspired to drop new music & says he heard Kendrick Lamar is dropping soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/Px6IY4RtAt — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) May 31, 2021

In April Lamar’s engineer, MixedByAli, hinted that a follow-up “might” be landing this year, while fans went into a frenzy that same month believing that TDE posting a cryptic loading bar gif captioned “THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!” was a teaser for a new Lamar record.

While there were no specifics of who might be releasing music, speculation remained rife that it referred to Lamar – considering that he was due to headline Glastonbury in 2020.

In other news, last October Lamar appeared on Busta Rhymes’ ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’. Lamar himself hasn’t released any new music since 2017.

Last September, Lamar was spotted filming a music video in Los Angeles, while in October he playfully dismissed rumours that he was leaving his longtime record label.