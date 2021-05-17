The Gentle Isolation, We Are Imaginary, Cheats and more Filipino bands to play virtual festival All Our Friends

Alternatrip, a music collective from the Philippines, has announced a two-day virtual festival dubbed All Our Friends.

The festival is scheduled to take place on May 29 and 30, and will be streamed exclusively via Facebook. The line-up will feature over 22 bands from the Philippines, USA, Japan, Canada and Denmark.

Day one of the festival will feature performances from Pedicab, Rusty Machines, The Gentle Isolation, Identikit, Cinéma Lumière, Hazylazy, The Geeks, Japan’s I Saw You Yesterday and America’s Rocketship, The Summer Triangle and The Umbrella Puzzles.

Day two will see sets from Ang Bandang Shirley, Cheats, We Are Imaginary, Grandi Oso, Spacedog Spacecat, Grrl Cloud, Denmark’s The Saint Larsen, Japan’s Belinda May, America’s Strawberry Generation and Canada’s Archaster.

Check out the complete line up below.

The virtual festival will be a ticketed affair with proceeds going towards farming communities in the Philippines through Saka, as well as Quezon City rehearsal and recording space Redverb.

There are five ticketing tiers available. The first two tiers include a single- and two-day tickets accordingly. Tier 3 comes with a two-day ticket, a bottle of craft beer, stickers, snacks and a festival poster that will be delivered to attendees’ homes a day before the event.

Tier 4 includes a two-day ticket as well as a special festival t-shirt while purchasers of Tier 5 will receive a two-day ticket, beer, stickers, snacks, a poster and a t-shirt for PHP1,500. Tickets can be purchased here.

This new festival comes after Alternatrip’s efforts to fundraise for Redverb – which the collective calls home – via a GoFundMe page last year.

Last year, Alternatrip collaborated with over 60 independent musicians from the Philippines for a single titled ‘Ngayon Ang Panahon’, with post-production done at Redverb. The track was released in response to the passing of the country’s Anti-Terror Bill.

Check out the song below.