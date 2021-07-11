The Go-Go’s announce 40th anniversary reissue of ‘Beauty And The Beat’

The Go-Go’s have announced plans to be release a 40th anniversary reissue of their debut album, ‘Beauty And The Beat’.

Released on July 8, 1981, the California new-wave band’s debut album sat on top of the US album chart for six consecutive weeks and spawned the hits ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ and ‘We Got The Beat’.

Now, The Go-Go’s are celebrating the landmark album with a special anniversary edition pressed on pink vinyl, with a brand-new cover boasting a never-before-seen photo of the band.

Each copy of ‘Beauty And The Beat – 40th Anniversary Limited Edition’ is numbered, and will only be available through uDiscover, The Sound Of Vinyl, and the band’s official online store.

Set to be released on September 10, you can pre-order your copy here.

To follow up with the 40th Anniversary of BATB… we’re launching an Exclusive LP! 🤩💿 Pre-order yours now!! 💗https://t.co/EzKgfKg91D pic.twitter.com/D2OuJaV2XT — The Go-Go's (@officialgogos) July 8, 2021

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Go-Go’s will be among the acts set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this October.

Foo Fighters, JAY-Z and Tina Turner are all included in the 2021 cohort of inductees alongside The Go-Go’s, Carole King and Todd Rundgren in the ‘Performers’ category.

LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will each receive the Musical Excellence Award, while Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron and Charley Patton will each be awarded with the Early Influence Award.

This year’s induction ceremony is set to be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland, Ohio on October 30.

Chairman of the awards John Sykes said: “This is our most diverse class in the history of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It really represents the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honour the artists that have created not only rock and roll, but the sound of youth culture.”

“It’s very difficult to get inducted twice and we have three this year,” Sykes said of the fact that Dave Grohl, Tina Turner and Carole King have all been inducted before.

“It’s also a rare year where three of the six inductees are women: Tina, Carole and the Go-Gos,” he continued. “It just shows the continued power and relevance and recognition of women in music.”