Listen to The Go! Team’s hypnotic new single ‘Pow’

The Go! Team have shared a new track called ‘Pow’ – you can listen to it below.

The Brighton band are set to release their sixth album ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ on July 2 via Memphis Industries, having returned with the single ‘World Remember Me Now’ back in March.

Built around layered flute samples, the hypnotic latest cut “channels Curtis Mayfield one second, soaring Mellotron strings the next”, the group’s lead songwriter Ian Parton explained.

“I’ve always been interested in flipping between sections within the same song – a bit like channel hopping,” he said. “Ninja’s old school rapping rubs shoulders with dive bombing guitars – The Go! Team’s always been about the difference between things.”

According to a press release, The Go! Team’s forthcoming new album will contain flutes, glockenspiels, steel drums while also presenting “a badass analogue attitude” across its 10 tracks.

Recalling the challenging experience of recording the LP, Parton revealed that he lost the hearing in his right ear halfway through the process. “I seem to remember listening to music was bordering on unbearable,” he said.

“Over time it settled into just a tiny bit of hi-end being audible on my right side. I thought the hearing loss was from playing music too loud over the years but it turns out I was just unlucky and it was a rare condition called Menieres.”

Parton continued: “It was traumatic to keep listening to songs I knew well but which suddenly sounded different and it was an odd juxtaposition to listen to upbeat music when I was on such a downer. The trauma of losing my hearing gave the music a different dimension for me and It transformed the album into more of a life raft.”

Other song titles include ‘Cookie Scene’, ‘A Memo For Maceo’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘Tame The Great Plains’. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here and see its full tracklist below.

1. ‘Let The Seasons Work’

2. ‘Cookie Scene’

3. ‘A Memo For Maceo’

4. ‘We Do It But Never Know Why’

5. ‘Freedom Now’

6. ‘Pow’

7. ‘I Loved You Better’

8. ‘A Bee Without Its Sting’

9. ‘Tame The Great Plains’

10. ‘World Remember Me Now’