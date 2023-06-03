The Hives’ Pelle Almqvist cuts head while swinging microphone but finishes gig

The Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist cut his head on his own microphone at a gig with Arctic Monkeys last night (June 2), going on to finish the show anyway.

The Swedish rockers were warming up for the Sheffield band at the first of two nights in Manchester when Almqvist accidentally hit himself in the head while swinging his microphone.

As he revealed later, the frontman’s mic cable was accidentally trodden on during their set by his brother and bandmate, Hives guitarist Niklas, leading it to fire straight into his head.

Though gaining a serious cut to the eye and bleeding heavily, Pelle continued with the show and told fans afterwards that he was doing well and that the band would play the second gig at Old Trafford tonight (June 3) as planned.

“I’m ok!” he wrote. “Was swinging the mic at the show and Nicholas accidentally stepped on the cable sending the mic into my face.

“The blood looked really cool but it wasn’t too bad. I’m taped up and its just a bump now. Let’s do it again tonight! Wohoo!!!”

See footage and his explainer below.

.@TheHives frontman Pelle Almqvist cut his head while swinging a mic, but proceeded to finish the show. pic.twitter.com/YMIHxMu5yT — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 3, 2023

when i say i’m now obsessed with the hives

yes that’s real blood he smashed his head into a microphone :3 pic.twitter.com/SfaXLKrzNA — Maddie ♡ (@PROMlNENCES) June 2, 2023

Arctic Monkeys were good last night, however the excitement probably peaked when the lead singer of The Hives accidentally twatted himself in the head with the microphone & blood started pissing down his face. pic.twitter.com/SNdaaClprL — Swedish House Furniture (@UkuleleKev) June 3, 2023

When the lead singer of The Hives twatted himself in the face with the microphone and had blood pouring down his face pic.twitter.com/w4bzgOORVh — charlie (@charlie_marsh10) June 2, 2023

I’m ok! Was swinging the mic at the show and Nicholas accidentally stepped on the cable sending the mic into my face. The blood looked really cool but it wasn’t too bad. I’m taped up and its just a bump now. Let’s do it again tonight! Wohoo!!! 📸 @kennybrownphoto pic.twitter.com/dRKQ3vEkMS — The Hives (@TheHives) June 3, 2023

Later this summer, The Hives will release their first new album in over a decade, ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’. Last month, they shared lead single ‘Bogus Operandi’.

The Swedish rock band will release ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’ on August 11, 2023, via Fuga — you can pre-order the album here.

Meanwhile, their tour with Arctic Monkeys continues tonight in Manchester and through to the end of June.

See the tour dates below.

JUNE 2023

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow