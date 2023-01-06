The Itchyworms and Rocksteddy announce joint concert

Veteran Filipino bands The Itchyworms and Rocksteddy have announced a joint concert later this month.

Last week, The Itchyworms took to social media to announce the concert, which is set to take place on January 20 at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre from 7:30pm onwards. The concert is part of the Musiko Timeless Pinoy Bands series, which will also include a second double-billed concert on January 21 featuring South Border and Neocolours.

Advertisement

Tickets to The Itchyworms’ and Rocksteddy’s concert are on sale now via SM Tickets and can be purchased here. Tickets go for PHP900, PHP2,000, PHP3,000, PHP4,000, PHP5,000 and PHP6,500.

The concert comes ahead of The Itchyworms’ first-ever tour of the United States in March. The group will start their nine-date trek on March 24 in New York, and will make stops in Dallas, San Diego, Las Vegas and more on their tour.

In December, lead guitarist Chino Singson revealed that he will be relocating to Canada with his family. Stinson maintains that he is still part of the Itchyworms, with guitarists Mikey Amistoso of Ciudad and Weckl Mercado filling in as added members of the Itchyworms when he is unable to perform with the group.

“I’ll still be working with the team, helping out with social media and back office tasks,” Singson said in a statement at the time, adding: “And like we did in 2020, we will make music even though we aren’t together physically.”