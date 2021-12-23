The Itchyworms and Sponge Cola to headline Typhoon Odette online charity concert

A number of Filipino musicians, including The Itchyworms, have come together to organise an online charity concert to help the victims of Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.

The Itchyworms will be joined by 12 Filipino acts including Sponge Cola, I Belong To The Zoo, Nobita and more on December 23 at 7pm for an online charity concert called Locals For Locals.

LOCALS FOR LOCALS: An online fundraising for the victims of #OdettePH Join us this Dec 23, 6pm as we raise funds for those affected by #OdettePH Donate at least ₱150 to join, but feel free to donate more! Sign up and upload your proof of donation here: https://t.co/Qu4AUTDVDY pic.twitter.com/qNVYR6M86V — RACCOON Productions (@raccoonprod) December 22, 2021

Advertisement

Tickets for the show are going at PHP150 per person, but participants are welcome to donate as much as they like alongside their ticket payments, with all proceeds going towards helping communities affected by Typhoon Odette.

Online registration for the show ends at 4pm, but ticket purchasers who miss the deadline can still join by direct messaging the organisers on Twitter.

Typhoon Odette, also known as super Typhoon Rai, first made landfall on Siargo Island with Category 3 winds, causing communication and power outages across the central east coast of the Philippines. According to the local National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, approximately 391,000 people have been evacuated.

The Itchyworms have been busy promoting their 25th-anniversary celebration, which has seen them release a docu-series, a short animated film, a new single, and two new songs for their progressively updated Christmas album ‘Christmas Starts When The Bers Begin’.

The alt-rock group also released a six-part podcast on Spotify titled Worms Upon A Time: An Itchyworms Podcast in August.