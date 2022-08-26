The Itchyworms’ Chino announces move to Canada, will remain part of the band

Lead guitarist Chino Singson of Filipino alt-rockers The Itchyworms has announced he will be moving to Canada, but will remain a part of the band.

In an Instagram announcement posted in the early hours of August 26, the band revealed that Singson will be moving to Canada with his family to build a life there. The guitarist also revealed in the statement that guitarists Mikey Amistoso of Ciudad and Weckl Mercado will be performing as part of an extended Itchyworms lineup.

Singson clarified that his move did not mean he was leaving the band, telling fans to regard it as a “venue change”. “I’ll still be working with the team, helping out with social media and back office tasks,” he said, adding, “And like we did in 2020, we will make music even though we aren’t together physically.”

“Who knows? You might still see me in gigs outside the Philippines.”

The Itchyworms recently celebrated their 25th anniversary as a band last year. The band released a docu-series titled ‘25 Years of The Itchyworms’ as part of their anniversary, as well as a stop-motion short film for the single ‘The Life I Know’. The band also released a six-part podcast on Spotify titled Worms Upon A Time: An Itchyworms Podcast in August alongside a new single, ‘Eto Na (Ang Maliligayang Araw)’.

They also released two new songs for their progressively updated Christmas album, ‘Christmas Starts When The Bers Begin’ in ‘Halo-Halo’ and ‘Meri Xmas 2 U’ last December.

The band were prominent supporters of Philippines presidential candidate Leni Robredo during her recent but unsuccessful campaign. The Itchyworms have performed at the candidate’s rallies alongside acts like Ebe Dancel, Autotelic, Rivermaya, Noel Cabangon and Jolina Slaydangal.

The band reacted to the win of current president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos by quoting some lines from the Eraserheads’ song ‘Para Sa Masa’: “I tried to raise you up / But you won’t take my hand“.