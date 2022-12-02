Listen to The Itchyworms’ poignant holiday single ‘Christmas Time’

Filipino alt-rockers The Itchyworms have dropped a poignant festive season track titled ‘Christmas Time’.

The new single arrived on major streaming platforms via Sony Music Entertainment Philippines on Friday (December 2) alongside a lyric video uploaded on Youtube the same day.

According to the band on Twitter, the new song is a 2022 update of their mini-album ‘Christmas Starts When The Bers Begin’, which was released in two phases in 2020 and 2021.

Watch the lyric video below.

Although the latest single takes on a holiday mood, its lyrics depict a more somber atmosphere. “It’s Christmas time again my love / It’s getting cold again my love,” the band sings in the opening lines of the song.

In the brief chorus, they continue with: “But even if it is Christmas time / why is it that I don’t feel so happy now?”

In December last year, the Itchyworms added the tracks ‘Halo-Halo’ and ‘Meri Xmas 2 U’ to the Christmas album, which now carries a total of five tracks including ‘Have A Merry Christmas’ and ‘Maligayang Pasko’.

In August, the band’s lead guitarist Chino Singson announced his relocation to Canada with his family but maintained that he was still part of the Itchyworms.

However, Singson noted that guitarists Mikey Amistoso of Ciudad and Weckl Mercado would be added members of the Itchyworms.

The Itchyworms’ update to the Christmas album last year also coincided with their 25th anniversary in 2021.

Last year, the band also released a docu-series titled ‘25 Years of The Itchyworms’ to celebrate their formation, apart from stop-motion short film for the single ‘The Life I Know’.