The Itchyworms share new pop-rock single, ‘Eto Na (Ang Maliligayang Araw)’

Filipino rock band The Itchyworms have released a new single titled ‘Eto Na (Ang Maliligayang Araw)’.

The track – which arrived on major streaming platforms yesterday (August 18) – sees the band return to their classic guitar-driven sound in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

‘Eto Na (Ang Maliligayang Araw)’ features an anthemic chorus, bluesy guitar riffs and skillful drum work. The single ends with a soft synth and guitar section that guitarist Chino Singson says “is totally unrelated to the tonal center of the song, but it adds a Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ vibe”.

Advertisement

‘Eto Na (Ang Maliligayang Araw)’ was written during the pandemic, and encapsulates the band’s message of “hurdling through the difficult times with a more hopeful mindset in life,” the press release reads.

Drummer and vocalist Jazz Nicolas said of the track: “You’re not quite there yet, but you feel that things are moving up a bit”. He continues: “It’s when all areas of your life seemed very bleak, and you always feel like there’s no way out. Inn this song, you’re not out yet but you have a feeling that you will be”.

The track, which was mixed and mastered by Nicolas’ brother Peavy, also features all four members of the band on vocal duties.

Besides the new single, The Itchyworms have also launched a new podcast series exclusively on Spotify. Dubbed Worms Upon A Time: An Itchyworms Podcast, the series will entail a total of six episodes, the first of which is out now.

Advertisement

The show – co-produced by Sony Music Philippines – will see the band provide commentary to several of their biggest hits, sharing more about the history of the band and their decorated discography along the way.

‘Eto Na’ and the launch of their podcast follow the release of a documentary series chronicling the band’s history. The first episode of 25 Years Of The Itchyworms can be viewed below.

Early last month, the Itchyworms released a stop-motion music video for their song ‘The Life I Know’. The band also plans to release a music video for ‘Waiting For The End To Start’, the title track of their 2020 album.