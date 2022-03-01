The Juans announce new album, ‘Liwanag’

Filipino pop rock band The Juans have announced a new album, ‘Liwanag’.

The band took to social media on Monday (February 28) to announce the album, confirming that it will arrive on streaming platforms on March 17. So far, The Juans have revealed the titles of the album’s first two songs, album opener ‘The Juans’, and the title track.

It is currently unclear if the band will release either of these tracks as singles ahead of March 17. It is also currently unknown if the album will feature previously released singles ‘Dulo’, ‘Anghel’ and ‘Sabik’.

Following the announcement of ‘Liwanag’, the band performed the track ‘Dulo’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus. Released today (March 1), the performance video sees the band play their respective instruments, giving the melancholic track a new full-band feel.

Watch The Juans perform ‘Dulo’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus below.

Released in August, ‘Dulo’ kicked off a new era for the band, who said in a statement to NME: “After this, we will be releasing a couple more singles and then release our full album, which is something people should look forward to”. ‘Anghel’ followed in October, followed by December’s ‘Sabik’.

Earlier this year, The Juans walked away with two awards at the 7th Wish Music Awards: Best Ballad Song for ‘Dulo’, and Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year for ‘Pangalawang Bitaw’.