The Juans announce October concert following departure of drummer Joshua Coronel

Filipino pop band The Juans have announced a major concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila this October following the departure of their drummer Joshua Coronel.

The band announced the October date at a press conference last week (July 1), which was organised alongside a fan meet and performance held at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Manila.

General ticket sales start on July 17, while fan-club members gain early pre-sale access from July 15 via Ticketnet. Ticket prices will range from PHP500 to PHP5,000.

October 23,2022 Tickets will go on sale on July 17, 2022

The concert will be The Juans’ first without their longtime drummer Joshua Coronel, who announced his departure from the band last week. According to an announcement made by their label and agency, Viva, Coronel left on amicable terms, due to “personal reasons and matters”.

According to a press release, the band is currently a quartet, comprising lead vocalist and keyboardist Carl Guevarra, lead guitarist Japs Mendoza, bassist Chael Adriano, and guitarist RJ Cruz. No comment has been made on Coronel’s official replacement on drums.

“We almost gave up a few years ago. But it’s a good thing we didn’t. We told ourselves we should go the extra mile for the band and our fans, and we should keep writing songs and I guess it paid off,” commented Carl Guevara of the concert.

“Every band has a dream venue to play and the Araneta Coliseum is one of those.

It is for us as well,” added Japs Mendoza.

The concert will feature tracks from their March record, ‘Liwanag’, including singles such as ‘Dulo’ and ‘Anghel’. The 15-track album marked the band’s official full-length debut, following a slew of shorter releases including their 2015 self-titled EP, and the 2018 EP, ‘Umaga’.

Before the October date, the Juans are also scheduled to play the Tugatog Filipino Music Festival, which will be held on July 15.