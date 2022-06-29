The Juans drummer Joshua Coronel leaves the band “due to personal reasons and matters”

Filipino pop rock band The Juans have announced the departure of their drummer, Joshua Coronel.

Coronel’s departure was announced by their label and agency, Viva. According to a statement released by the band and the agency on Instagram today (June 29), Coronel’s departure was due to “personal reasons and matters”.

“Rest assured that it is an amicable separation and that the rest of The Juans members wish nothing but the best for Joshua,” the statement read.

The Juans are scheduled to hold a fan event titled Juanite on July 1 at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Manila. They are also on the line-up of Tugatog Filipino Music Festival on July 15. It’s not clear who will replace Coronel at their upcoming concerts.

Earlier this March, the Filipino pop-rock band put out the record ‘Liwanag’, which marked their official full-length debut. The record contained 15 tracks, and includes the singles ‘Dulo’, ‘Anghel’ and ‘Sabik’.

The Juans were formed in 2013. They made their debut with their self-titled EP in 2015, which included the singles ‘Atin Ang Mundo’, ‘Prom’ and ‘Magkasama’. That release was followed by the 2018 EP, ‘Umaga’, which also served as the title of a live album which the band released in 2020.

In 2018, founding members Jiad Arroyo, Jason De Mesa, and Daniel Grospe departed the band. With Coronel’s departure, the band currently consists of lead vocalist and keyboardist Carl Guevarra, lead guitarist Japs Mendoza, bassist Chael Adriano, and guitarist RJ Cruz.