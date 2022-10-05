The Juans share new mini-series theme song ‘Tara G’

Filipino pop rockers The Juans have shared the new track ‘Tara G’, the theme song for a reality show of the same name.

The track was released on October 2 alongside a lyric video ahead of the series’ premiere on iWantTFC this October 7. The track was performed by Carl Guevarra, Japs Mendoza, Chael Adriano, and RJ Cruz of The Juans, but was written and composed by music industry veteran Jonathan Manalo, who has recorded nearly 500 compositions.

Listen to The Juan’s ‘Tara G’ below.

The Juans are set to perform at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila this October 23 in their first major headlining showcase since the departure of drummer Joshua Coronel earlier this year in June. The separation was reportedly amicable, and the decision to depart was due to “personal reasons and matters”.

The band have not announced a replacement for Coronel.

The concert is set to feature tracks from their March 2022 debut album ‘Linawag’, a 15-track effort that includes their previously released songs such as ‘Sabik’, ‘Dulo’ and ‘Anghel’. Tickets are available via Ticketnet, with prices ranging from PHP500 to PHP5,000.

The Juans also teamed up with P-pop boyband SB19 twice last year for the February release ‘Push Ang Pusuan’ (with Matthaios) and their Christmas anthem ‘Dobleng GV sa FunPasko (Noon, Ngayon, Palagi)’. They later appeared as guest performers at the SB19 Our Zone: Anniversary Concert, along with fellow local acts 4th Impact, AC Bonifacio and Josue.

Formed in 2013, The Juans debuted with their self-titled EP in 2015, which spawned the fan-favourite singles ‘Atin Ang Mundo’, ‘Prom’ and ‘Magkasama’. The Juans would follow up their debut with the 2018 EP, ‘Umaga’, which was also the title of a live album the band released in 2020.