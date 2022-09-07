The Kid LAROI announces Thailand concert this October as part of ‘End of the World’ tour

The Kid LAROI has announced a concert in Bangkok this October as part of his ongoing ‘End of the World’ tour.

The Australian rapper – real name is Charlton Howard – will perform at Hall 5 of the Impact Exhibition Center in Bangkok this October 4 following his performance at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix race weekend on October 2. Tickets for The Kid LAROI’s concert in Bangkok will go on sale to the public on September 9, with a special pre-sale planned for Live Nation members on September 8.

Standing-only tickets will be available in three tiers at THB2,500, THB3,000 and THB3,500.

The Kid Laroi End Of The World Tour เตรียมพบกับคอนเสิร์ตครั้งแรกของ The Kid Laroi ที่จะจัดขึ้นวันที่ 4 ต.ค. ณ อิมแพ็ค เอ็กซิบิชั่น ฮอลล์ 5 เมืองทองธานี ติดตามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมทาง Live Nation Tero pic.twitter.com/HPZLfJ8Gfa — เสพย์สากล – Sepsakon (@Sepsakon) September 6, 2022

Advertisement

No further Asia dates have been announced for the ‘End of the World’ tour – also Howard’s first ever headlining tour – at the time of writing. Howard is currently on the North American leg of his tour, with upcoming dates in California and Arizona.

The Kid LAROI will join Black Eyed Peas and TLC at the Wharf Stage on October 2 for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix race weekend. Other performers announced for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix include iDKHOW, Seinabo Sey, When Chai Met Toast, Salammusik, INCH, ShiGGa Shay, WUKONG, Paper Carpenter, HAFI, Koh Dawn and more, with more acts expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year in July, the rapper released his collaborative single ‘Paris to Tokyo’ alongside Fivio Foreign. First teased on May 10, the collaboration followed the single ‘Thousand Miles’, which also hit the web in April (and became controversial in May when Oliver Tree alleged that its video ripped him off).

‘Thousand Miles’ is expected to appear on Howard’s forthcoming debut album as The Kid LAROI, which is tentatively titled ‘Kids Are Growing Up’ and on track for release later this year.

Howard scored two nominations at this year’s BandLab NME Awards: Best Australian Song (for the Justin Bieber-assisted ‘Stay’) and Best Australian Solo Act. He won the former, but lost out on the latter to Tkay Maidza.