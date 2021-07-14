The Kid LAROI confirms July release and partial tracklist for ‘Fuck Love 3’

The Kid LAROI has shared the release date for his forthcoming mixtape ‘Fuck Love 3’, alongside a teaser for its tracklist.

Teased a month ago, the seven-track offering will land on July 23 via Columbia/Sony. It’ll be the Australian rapper’s first major release since he signed to Scooter Braun’s management company, SB Projects, at the start of June.

In an Instagram post, LAROI revealed the track names ‘Not Sober’, ‘Don’t Leave Me’ and ‘Still Chose You’, the former two of which also feature unnamed guests. He wrote that he would unveil the full tracklist and cover art when the post reached 75,000 comments – at the time of publication, it’s sitting just under 100,000.

Among the tracks listed is the previously released single ‘Stay’ – a collaboration with Justin Bieber that Laroi dropped last Friday (July 9).

‘Fuck Love 3’ is slated to be the final instalment in a trilogy The Kid LAROI started with his ‘F*ck Love’ mixtape last July. He followed the 15-track release in November with a deluxe version titled ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’, which contained seven new tracks including his hit ‘Without You’. That song later got a remix by Miley Cyrus, which they performed together on Saturday Night Live.

NME gave ‘F*ck Love’ a four-star review upon its release, writing that LAROI “shows off his extensive musicality and emotional depth on this promising debut”.

Speaking to NME earlier this month, LAROI said he was currently chipping away at his debut full-length album, which he aims to release sometime next year. “I wanna drop the album before I go on tour, like on a big tour,” he said.

Back in April, LAROI expressed an interest in exploring country music.