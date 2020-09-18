The Kid LAROI drops surprise music video for ‘WRONG’ featuring Lil Mosey

Teenage rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped a surprise music video today (September 18) for ‘WRONG’, featuring Lil Mosey.

The track appeared on his debut mixtape, ‘F*CK LOVE’, which was released in July.

The clip is shot like a high school movie, with LAROI, real name Charlton Howard, pursuing a young librarian. Lil Mosey also makes an appearance to rap his verse, followed by footage of a dance party in the school gym.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

It was directed by controversial YouTuber Logan Paul, who caused a stir on the internet when he uploaded a since deleted video from Japan’s suicide forest to his channel in 2018.

LAROI’s ‘F*CK LOVE’ featured other collaborations with Corbin and the late Juice WRLD, who LAROI considered a friend and a mentor.

The pair’s track, ‘GO’, was released as a single in June. LAROI shared a statement about losing his friend via Instagram.

Advertisement

“it’s been a little over 6 months since you been gone, and it still doesn’t feel right,” he wrote.

“I got to learn from a real life legend. it’s not even in my character to write long ass shit like this but fuck it our song is about to come out and I just wanna say how much I wish you were here with me to enjoy this shit. we all love and miss you back here ❤️”

A month later, LAROI shared a tribute to the late Juice WRLD, with the song ‘Tell Me Why’.