The Kid LAROI performs in hotel lobby after Malaysian government cancels Good Vibes Festival

The Kid LAROI turned the lobby of a hotel in Kuala Lumpur into his own stage after Good Vibes Festival was cancelled earlier this weekend.

The Australian singer-rapper – real name Charlton Howard – surprised fans by performing at an undisclosed hotel lobby on Saturday night (July 22) after finding out that Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival had been cancelled over incidents that occured the night prior.

While headlining Day 1 of We The Fest on Friday (July 21), The 1975‘s Matty Healy had criticised the country’s government for their anti-LGBTQ laws, smashing a festival-owned drone and kissing bassist Ross MacDonald onstage in the process.

Advertisement

“I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” said Healy onstage prior to the kiss. “I am sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your fucking government, but your government are a bunch of fucking retards and I don’t care anymore.”

Malaysian law criminalises sexual activity between people of the same sex, with its penal code criminalising “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” and acts of “gross indecency”.

Shortly after they had performed only their seventh song of the set, The 1975 announced that they were banned from the country and had to leave, cutting their set short. The following day (July 22), Malaysia’s communications minister announced that he had ordered for the rest of the festival to be cancelled.

The Kid LAROI, who was meant to perform at the festival yesterday (July 22), only discovered that the festival had been canned after landing in the country. “Touched down & found out the festival is cancelled… I love you Malaysia, I’m sorry,” the Australian musician wrote on an Instagram story.

He then shared another Instagram story hinting that he wanted to sing at the hotel bar: “Might sing some songs in the hotel bar fk it”. That idea quickly turned into a reality, and the moment was captured and shared on social media.

Advertisement

In the clips shared below, The Kid LAROI is seen performing his hit song ‘Stay’ as fans sing along, along with other songs including ‘Without You’ and ‘Thousand Miles’.

#KidLaroi performing in his hotel to fans after the canceled #goodvibesfestival pic.twitter.com/4YyQE9rp0L — misaki loves DPR 🌙💜 (@DPRBABY_) July 22, 2023

Following the performance, The Kid LAROI shared a fan-captured video of his performance, writing on Twitter: “Love u guys & I’m sorry we couldn’t rock the festival… hopefully we can do this for real sometime soon!”

Love u guys & I’m sorry we couldn’t rock the festival…hopefully we can do this for real sometime soon! 🤍 https://t.co/nPw9F4vlLm — charlton (@thekidlaroi) July 22, 2023

Other musicians who similarly made plans to meet or perform for fans following the festival’s cancellation include Alexander 23, who announced a fan meet at the Universal Music Malaysia office.

Some local musicians including Reddi Rocket, Naufal, I-Sky, Alfie Rrari and Afaro also teamed up with collective Emo Night KL to organise a last-minute free gig for their fans.

The Strokes, who were meant to headline Day 3 of Good Vibes – in what would have been their first-ever performance in the country – wrote on Instagram: “Malaysia we were so looking forward to performing for you and disappointed we’ll miss you tomorrow”.

Malaysian singer-songwriter Talitha also took to social media to share the heartbreaking revelation that her now-cancelled Good Vibes Festival set was to be dedicated to her late mother.

Jaie also shared an Instagram post exemplifying the disappointment experienced by performers, vendors and workers who have been stripped of their opportunities at Good Vibes because of the incident.

Good Vibes took to Instagram to share a statement following its cancellation, claiming it had been “reassured” by The 1975’s management prior to the show that Healy and the band “would adhere to local performance guidelines”.

“Regrettably,” they wrote, “Healy did not honour these assurances, despite our trust in their commitment. Healy’s actions took us by complete surprise, and we halted the show as promptly as feasible following the incident.”

In an Instagram Story yesterday (July 22), Healy responded to the news, sharing the festival’s cancellation statement and writing: “Ok well why don’t you try and not make out with Ross for 20 years. Not as easy as it looks.”

A representative for Good Vibes Festival had no comment when asked for a response to Healy’s Instagram Story.

Since then, The 1975 have cancelled their remaining Asia tour dates, which consist of a headlining set at Jakarta’s We The Fest tonight, and a standalone show in Taiwan. “The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows,” the band said, per a statement shared by We The Fest.