The Kid LAROI parts ways with Scooter Braun, gets new management

The Kid LAROI has parted ways with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects after less than four months with the management company.

The rapper moved from previous representation A Grade Projects to Braun’s SB Projects in early June, a month before releasing hit single ‘Stay’ with Justin Bieber, who Braun has managed since early in the pop star’s career.

Billboard reports that the split was “amicable”, and that LAROI is now being represented by veteran artist manager Adam Leber, whose Rebel Management company also counts Lil Nas X and Labrinth among their current clients.

Advertisement

Leber launched Rebel in partnership with Live Nation back in April of this year after leaving Maverick Management, which he co-founded in 2014. Up until last month, Leber also represented Miley Cyrus.

Neither LAROI nor Braun has commented on the Australian rapper’s departure from SB Projects as of yet.

Back in July, The Kid LAROI released ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’, the third instalment in a trilogy of mixtapes following ‘F*ck Love’ in July 2020 and ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’ in November.

In addition to ‘Stay’ – which LAROI performed with Bieber at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month – ‘F*ck Love 3’ featured collaborations with the likes of Polo G, Stunna Gambino, G Herbo, Lil Durk and Mustard. An expanded edition with six new tracks arrived less than a week later.

This month also saw the rapper announce his first ever world tour for 2022, which will kick off in late January with stops in the US, Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand.