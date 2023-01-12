The Kid LAROI shares trailer for debut album ‘The First Time’, previews lead single

The Kid LAROI has officially kicked off his debut album era, sharing a trailer for the LP and confirming that its lead single will land next week.

Almost a year ago – on February 26, 2022 – LAROI (aka Charlton Howard) revealed that his full-length debut would be titled ‘The First Time’, with a tentative release set for later that year. He later said the title has been changed to ‘Kids Are Growing Up’, but that switch was ultimately short-lived – the new preview confirms that the album is indeed titled ‘The First Time’.

“You never forget the first time,” Howard says in the video, before a shimmery synth beams over choppy shots of the artist living through his coming of age – getting his nails done, smoking cigarettes, jumping into pools. He continues over the song: “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss.”

Title cards then reveal that the first song from ‘The First Time’ will be released next Tuesday (January 19). In a caption shared with the video, Howard implored fans to “let [him] know what song [they] want”. Whatever he opts to drop, fans will be able to pre-save it here.

‘The First Time’ will follow Howard’s trilogy of ‘F*ck Love’ mixtapes, the first instalment of which arrived in July of 2020. The second disc, ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’, was released that November, followed by ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’ in July of 2021 (with an expanded edition coming the same month).

Among the singles strewn across the ‘F*ck Love’ records were ‘Go’ (featuring his late friend and mentor Juice WRLD), ‘Wrong’ (with Lil Mosey), ‘Not Sober’, ‘Still Chose You’ and his monumental joint track with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’.

In April of last year, Howard dropped the track ‘Thousand Miles’. That was initially pegged to be the lead single for ‘The First Time’, but with Howard promising that next week’s release will be our first proper taste of the record, it’s likely ‘Thousand Miles’ won’t appear on the final tracklisting. What may, however, is a long-teased collaboration with Tame Impala.