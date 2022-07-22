The Kid LAROI, TLC, Suede and more announced for Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has announced its second entertainment lineup for this year’s race weekend, led by The Kid LAROI and more.
The lineup was announced on Friday morning (July 22) and features four new additions to the main stage, as well as a varied selection of local and regional talents who will perform on smaller stages.
The four main acts announced are The Kid LAROI, TLC, Suede and Black Eyed Peas. Black Eyed Peas will perform twice during the weekend, as they take over the Padang Stage on October 1 and the Wharf Stage on October 2.
The Kid LAROI is set to perform on the Padang Stage on October 2, while TLC perform at the Hard Stage on October 2. Iconic British alternative band Suede will perform on the Wharf stage on October 1.
They join previously announced headliners Marshmello, Westlife and Green Day.
Other performers announced for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix include iDKHOW, Seinabo Sey, When Chai Met Toast, Salammusik, INCH, ShiGGa Shay, WUKONG, Paper Carpenter, HAFI, Koh Dawn and more. Tickets can be purchased here.
More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Check out the complete current lineup for the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix below.
This year’s Singapore Grand Prix – which is slated to run from September 30 till October 2 – will be the first to take place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The current lineup for the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is:
Marshmello
Westlife
Green Day
Suede
TLC
The Kid LAROI
Black Eyed Peas
iDKHOW
Seinabo Sey
Salammusik
When Chai Met Toast
INCH
ShiGGa Shay
Garden City Movement
ihasamic! & Wovensound
ScRach MarcS
WUKONG
8EyedSpud
Adeline Loo
HAFI
Koh Dawn
Paper Carpenter
Altoduo
Bandits on the Run
DJ AKA
DJ Aurora
DJ Joshua P
DJ Nicolette
Eatmepoptart
Ice Cream Sundays
Mantravine
Nysah Tan ft. Ridz Razali
The Countdown
The Ramona Flowers
The Venopian Solitude