The Killers announce new single ‘Boy’ to arrive next month

The Killers have confirmed that ‘Boy’ will be their next single, announcing the news on social media today.

The band gave ‘Boy’ a live debut at Mad Cool festival earlier this month (July 7). Speaking to NME ahead of that set, Flowers explained how the track was a leftover from 2021’s ‘Pressure Machine’.

“We’ve been teasing it a little bit,” he told NME. “It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’. What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.”

He continued: “There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

‘Boy’ will be released on August 5. You can pre-save the new track here.

boy out August 5th. Hit that pre-save linked in our bio. pic.twitter.com/hessMfPEIt — The Killers (@thekillers) July 20, 2022

Following the first live performance of the new single, NME wrote: “‘Boy’ concerns a shy, ill-fitting 16-year-old with dreams far bigger than his one-horse hometown – perhaps an autobiographical figure, Brandon? – becoming aware that the world isn’t so bad once you get used to it and it’s best not to sweat the small stuff.

“And us Killers fans (particularly the post-Boris British ones primed for a cathartic blaze out of the darkest of days) could certainly do with a bit of hope right now.”

Asked about the possibility of a new album this year, the band told NME: “You will hear singles this year. The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”

The new record is set to follow hot on the heels of 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’ and 2021’s ‘Pressure Machine’.