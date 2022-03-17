The Killers announce ‘Pressure Machine’ deluxe edition and new live film

The Killers have announced details of the expanded, deluxe edition of their 2021 album ‘Pressure Machine’.
The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’ originally arrived back in August, charting at Number One in the UK in its first week.
The Killers will now release a new edition of ‘Pressure Machine’ on March 25 via EMI, which will feature newly-realised and reimagined versions of select songs from the album that were co-produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Foxygen‘s Jonathan Rado.
Such tracks as ‘West Hills’, ‘Runaway Horses’ (which was originally a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers) and ‘The Getting By’ will be reworked for the new release.
The Killers have also announced that on Monday (March 21) they will debut Notes From A Quiet Town, a new live film that will air exclusively on Facebook. You can watch a trailer for the film above.
Notes From A Quiet Town, which will feature three stripped-back live performances by the band, was shot in frontman Brandon Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah, and also includes a host of stories from Nephi locals.
The Killers will tour in the UK and Ireland in May and June. You can see the band’s upcoming live dates below and find any remaining tickets here.
May
24 – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster
26 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
28 – Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry
30 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
June
1 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
3 – Emirates Stadium, London
4 – Emirates Stadium, London
6 – The Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk
7 – The Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk
9 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
11 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
14 – Malahide Castle, Dublin
15 – Malahide Castle, Dublin