The Killers announce ‘Rebel Diamonds’ compilation featuring new song ‘Spirit’

The Killers have announced their best-of compilation album ‘Rebel Diamonds’.

The forthcoming album will take from their 20-year career, including classics such as ‘Mr Brightside‘, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Human’ to more recent standalone hits such as ‘Boy‘ and ‘Your Side Of Town‘. The Las Vegas band have also included one new song on the album called ‘Spirit’. ‘Rebel Diamonds’ will be released on December 8 via EMI – pre-order the album here and see the tracklisting below.

The website also stated that pre-ordering the album before 5pm GMT, November 27, would unlock an “exclusive ticket pre-sale code” for the “forthcoming and yet to be announced 2024 tour”.

In their career, The Killers have released several albums including their seminal debut, ‘Hot Fuss‘ (2004), ‘Sam’s Town’ (2006), ‘Day and Age‘ (2008) ‘Battle Born‘ (2012), ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes‘ (2016), ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ (2017), the five-star ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ (2020) and their most recent effort, ‘Pressure Machine‘ (2021).

In a trailer for the album, frontman Brandon Flowers can be heard saying: “See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives, and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

‘Rebel Diamonds’ tracklisting:

1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

2. Mr. Brightside

3. All These Things That I’ve Done

4. Somebody Told Me

5. When You Were Young

6. Read My Mind

7. Human

8. Spaceman

9. A Dustland Fairytale

10. Runaways

11. Be Still

12. The Man

13. Caution

14. My Own Soul’s Warning

15. Dying Breed

16. Pressure Machine

17. Quiet Town

18. boy

19. Your Side of Town

20. Spirit

The announcement follows from the news that Flowers reportedly scrapped an entire Killers album after previously promising new music: “Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this,’” Flowers said, adding: “This isn’t the kind of record… I think this will be the… I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

He added: “This is the crisis I’m in. The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’.

In other recent news, ‘Mr Brightside’ was the UK’s most streamed song in Spotify history. The indie-rock anthem beat out Arctic Monkey‘s ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ and Vance Joy‘s ‘Riptide’ to top the chart.