The Killers’ Christmas album comes to streaming services for first time

The Killers have shared their 2016 Christmas album on streaming services for the first time.

‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes’ collates the annual festive singles the band released from 2006-2016, and was only previously available on CD and for a limited time on iTunes.

Streaming now on Apple Music, Spotify and others, ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes’ is an 11-track album that features contributions from Elton John, Pet Shop Boys‘ Neil Tennant and more.

Listen to the album and see its tracklisting below.

01 A Great Big Sled (feat. Toni Halliday)

02 Don’t Shoot Me Santa (feat. Ryan Pardey)

03 Joseph, Better You Than Me” (feat. Elton John and Neil Tennant)

04 ¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe! (feat. Wild Light and Mariachi el Bronx)

05 Boots

06 The Cowboys Christmas Ball

07 I Feel It in My Bones (feat. Ryan Pardey)

08 Christmas in L.A. (feat. Dawes)

09 Joel the Lump of Coal (feat. Jimmy Kimmel)

10 Dirt Sledding (feat. Ryan Pardey and Richard Dreyfus)

11 I’ll Be Home for Christmas (feat. Ned Humphrey Hansen)

Reviewing ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes’ upon its initial release in 2016, NME wrote: When The Killers take yuletide seriously, they conjure stirring festive anthems that make ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes’ a worthy addition to their canon and among the best Xmas albums ever made.

“It all ends with Brandon’s moving duet on ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ with the fourth-grade teacher who inspired him to get into music; go on, just try not to hug your mum.”

In other Killers news, the band recently parodied US President Donald Trump when tweeting about their lack of Grammy nominations.

“OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES,” they wrote on Twitter.

Read NME‘s list of all The Killers’ Christmas songs, ranked from worst to best, here.