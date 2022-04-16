The Killers give songs live debut as tour begins in Las Vegas

The Killers debuted several songs for the first time in Las Vegas last night (April 15) – check out some footage of the moment below.

The group kicked off their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour in Vegas and opened with the live debut of ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’, later followed by ‘Running Towards A Place’, ‘Fire In Bone’ and ‘The Getting By II’.

Elsewhere, the 21-strong set contained hits from throughout their career including ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ and ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’.

Advertisement

Check out footage of the songs making their live debut here and the setlist.

The Killers in Las Vegas – Set List

‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

‘Dying Breed’

‘Bling (Confession of a King)’

‘Human’

‘Blowback’

‘Running Towards a Place’

‘Mr. Brightside’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Fire in Bone’

‘Cody’

‘In the Car Outside’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘The Getting By II’

‘Be Still’

‘Runaways’

‘Read My Mind’

‘All These Things That I’ve Done’

Advertisement

Encore:

‘Spaceman’

‘Midnight Show’

‘When You Were Young’

‘Caution’

Earlier this week (April 11), The Killers announced details of a tiny gig in Sheffield next month ahead of their 2022 UK stadium tour – get your tickets here.

Brandon Flowers and co. are set to head across the country this summer in support of their albums ‘Pressure Machine’ and ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

That tour begins in Doncaster on May 24, with dates following in Bristol, Southampton, London and beyond. Check out the full dates here.

Ahead of the tour, the band announced an intimate warm-up show at the O2 Academy in Sheffield, set for May 17. Tickets for the new show went on sale this Thursday (April 14) at 10am BST. Get yours here.

The band had initially been set out to hit the road in support of ‘Imploding The Mirage’ in summer 2020, before those dates were delayed to last year and set to kick off in May 2021. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and with mass outdoor gatherings currently not set to return in the UK until June 21, the gigs were then rescheduled until summer of 2022.

‘Pressure Machine’ came out in late 2021, and the band shared new songs on a deluxe edition of the album last month.

Last year, The Killers revealed to NME that they’re already at work on a “heavier” new record.