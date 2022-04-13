The Kills announce 17th anniversary reissue of ‘No Wow’

The Kills are set to celebrate the 17th anniversary of their album ‘No Wow’ this summer with a special deluxe reissue.

Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart’s second LP came out in 2005 and the new reissue will land on June 3.

The new edition of ‘No Wow’ features the original album alongside a full album mix by Grammy-winning producer Tchad Blake.

Ahead of the album’s release, Blake’s mix of the title track from ‘No Wow’ has been released, alongside a new video directed by Sally Walker-Hudecki, incorporating footage from the original, Kenneth Cappello-directed visual from 2005.

watch the new video below.

The band are set to play ‘No Wow’ in full at two recently announced shows in New York City and Los Angeles, which will be their only headline gigs of 2022.

Due to demand, the pair have added second gigs in each city of their run, which will see them supported by BODEGA in New York and LA Witch and Slaughterhouse in Los Angeles. You can purchase tickets here.

The dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

6 – Los Angeles, The Mayan

7 – Los Angeles, The Mayan

10 – New York, Brooklyn Steel

11 – New York, Brooklyn Steel

Back in 2020, The Kills spoke to NME about their career-spanning B-sides and rarities album ‘Little Bastards’ and how the pandemic paused their plans to record their first studio album since 2016’s ‘Ash And Ice’.

“We were in the middle of making a new record when lockdown happened,” Hince told us. “I was in the headspace of ‘New music! Forward!’.” At the time, Mosshart said she’d “written a lot” of the new album “on keyboard.”

She added: “I can’t play keyboard, but it’s still a great tool to write with. When we write, the songs usually direct us, as we hit on something and go ‘That’s where we need to go’. I don’t know what the thread is on these songs yet, but they all sound something new to me.”

Hince went on to hint at future collaborations, telling NME: “I’m sick of self-producing. I’d like to work with a few people and there are names in the frame, but I can’t say who yet.”

He continued: “There’s a new song called ‘Bullet Sound’ which is getting a pretty major reaction. I like the idea of beating that and we’re going to keep writing until we do.”