The KLF’s ‘The White Room’ appears on streaming services for the first time

The KLF have uploaded a version of their 1991 album ‘The White Room’ to streaming services for the very first time.

‘The White Room (Director’s Cut)’ is not identical to the original, but is instead described as an alternate version from 1989. It includes extended versions of ‘Church Of The KLF’, ‘Last Train To Trancentral’, and a previously unreleased track ‘The Lover’s Side’.

The infamous electronic music duo have been uploading their back catalogue – which they famously ‘deleted’ before their retirement from the music industry in 1992 – since the beginning of this year.

The series of compilations, titled ‘Samplecity thru Trancentral’ began in January with the release of ‘Solid State Logik 1’.

The following month they shared ‘Come Down Dawn’, which sees the influential electronic duo putting a new spin on their 1990 album ‘Chill Out’.

In 2018, The KLF began a bizarre project in which they will build a pyramid with the ashes of 34,592 dead people.

The Liverpool duo said they were constructing what they dubbed a “People’s Pyramid” built from bricks fired with the ashes of dead people during a special event in Liverpool called ‘The Toxteth Day Of The Dead’.

According to their official website, each brick of the pyramid will be created through “MuMufication”, which is “the process whereby 23 grams of an individual’s ashes are fired in a brick (a Brick of Mu) and for this brick to become one of the 34,592 bricks of the People’s Pyramid”.