The Last Dinner Party want Snoop Dogg to feature on ‘Big Dog’

The Last Dinner Party have said that they would like to get Snoop Dogg to add a verse to their so-far-unreleased song ‘Big Dog’.

The song has become a favourite of the band’s fanbase, despite never having featured on any of their official studio releases. Now, they have revealed that they have high ambitions for it when they finally do record it.

“We’ve talked about having Snoop Dogg on a verse,” frontwoman Abigail Morris said to the Daily Star (via Yahoo! News). “’Big Dog’ is a cursed Nine Inch Nails-meets-Tom Waits situation of a song. We want Snoop to do a verse on that.”

Advertisement

Morris went on to say that the rapper is not the only potential collaborator on the band’s radar. “It’s hard to think about having someone else on our songs, as there are already five of us to work with. But we’d love to have someone like Charli XCX or Caroline Polachek with us, so that we could go cyber.”

The band released their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ yesterday (February 2), which NME gave four stars: “Some may choose to posit the band’s success as an antidote to the intense scrutiny – about their rise, appearance and decision to make music without a ‘serious’ intention – they’ve received in their early career.”

“But take all of that away, and you’re still left with fantastic songs that are easy to embrace and return to. It’s hard to miss all the things they’re doing right.”

They have also been responding the accusations of being “industry plants”. Frontwoman Abigail Morris refuted the suggestion, saying: “We all had friends who were in bands in that scene in London – I feel like that’s the only connections we had. Like, ‘Oh, my mate’s in a band, so he can suggest us to play at this pub or we could open for this guy’s band that we know.’”

“I think it’s so funny – it is kind of old-fashioned, which is why I think people were like, ‘Something must be going on!’ No, that’s literally how the music industry works.”

Advertisement

Morris went on to compare the band to Oasis‘ rise to fame after watching their documentary Supersonic. “I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ because it’s a year after their first gig and they’re releasing their debut album. They weren’t industry plants, and neither are we.

The band recently won the BBC Sound of 2024 poll and have been awarded the Rising Star award ahead of this year’s Brits.