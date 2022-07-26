The Last Ninja Fest announce Lola Amour, Curtismith and more for Manila lineup

The Ninja Production has released the full lineup for the Manila leg of “The Last Ninja Fest”, featuring Lola Amour, Curtismith and more.

Happening on August 13, 2pm local time at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City, the gig marks the music organiser’s 13th anniversary. The two acts will be joined by 11 more artists, including Lions & Acrobats, Banna Harbera, Carousel Casualties, Juicebox and Run Dorothy.

The second leg, meanwhile, will be staged on August 20 at Surfcity in San Fernando, La Union. SOS, Rusty Machines, Lions & Acrobats, Banna Harbera and Ena Mori are expected to perform here.

Tickets are now available via Yapsody. Manila leg passes start at PHP1,200 and the La Union leg at PHP650. Attendees can also avail of passes for both events for PHP2,000.

Lola Amour have released two collaborative singles this year – ‘Click’ with Leanne & Naara and ‘Madali’ with Al James.

Meanwhile, Curtismith appeared in 88rising Filipino imprint Paradise Rising’s compilation ‘Semilucent 2’ for the track ‘Black Hearts’ in 2021. In the same year, he launched his debut album ‘Museo’.

The full lineup for the Manila leg of The Last Ninja Fest is:

Lola Amour

Curtismith

Lions & Acrobats

Banna Harbera

Carousel Casualties

Juicebox

Run Dorothy

NINNO

The One Pesos

LaLuna

Devices

Area25

OSTN