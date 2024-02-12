The Lemon Twigs announce new album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’

The Lemon Twigs have announced details of their new album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’, and shared the latest single ’They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place’.

The band, led by brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, will release their fifth album on May 3 via Captured Tracks, which you can pre-order here.

The new track, the brothers say, invokes an “imaginary space” that they call Mersey Beach, a hybrid of ‘60s Merseybeat and ‘70s Laurel Canyon. The video, which you can watch below, features the band in miniature, Borrowers-style, and is directed by Amber Navarro.

The band started the year by sharing their nostalgic single ‘My Golden Years’, citing The Beach Boys and The Byrds, complete with wistful, 12-string melodies and memories of childhood. The band also performed that song, which will be the opening track on the new album, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, which you can watch below.

That song marked the band’s first release of 2024 and followed their 2023 LP ‘Everything Harmony’. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “‘Everything Harmony’ plays like the next progression from their promising debut, and what stood out about them then is what stands out about them now. With their fourth album, The Lemon Twigs have honed in on their ability to not just lift from the past but transmute what inspires them into something imaginative and new.”

The new album was entirely self-produced and recorded on equipment from the ‘60s and ‘70s eras that their music evokes. The full tracklisting for the album is below.

‘A Dream Is All We Know’