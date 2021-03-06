The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando performs in local supermarket that found his lost wallet

Evan Dando of The Lemonheads recently lost his wallet and after it was handed in at a local supermarket he returned to give a free in-store performance.

Last month, the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to ask for help in finding his wallet which he misplaced somewhere in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

“I dropped my wallet with my drivers license and two debit cards in it,” he wrote. “I was walking from the mariner hotel to the palmer lot.” He added in a separate tweet: “Please have a look if you are on them streets.”

please have a look if you are on them streets — Evan Dando (@Evan_Dando) February 27, 2021

No less than 10 minutes after posting the tweet an employee of a local Walgreens supermarket replied revealing that Dando’s wallet had been handed in.

“I work at Walgreens in Falmouth and your wallet was just turned in to us. I’ll keep it in the office safe until you can get it,” a man named Mike Ghelfi tweeted.

Dando stopped by the store last week (March 1) to pick up his wallet. In return, The Lemonheads frontman serenaded shoppers with a rendition of the band’s 1992 track ‘Confetti’. You can watch it below.

Just had a special guest appearance at Walgreens by artist @Evan_Dando (lead singer of the group the Lemonheads). Thank you Evan, you sounded great as always! pic.twitter.com/GB6XOBPfnS — Mike Ghelfi (@GhelfiPC93) March 1, 2021

Last October, The Lemonheads released a 30th anniversary reissue of their album ‘Lovey’.

The release featured a rare triple j ‘Live At The Wireless’ set recorded on the band’s famed 1991 tour of Australia, remastered and remixed from the original tapes for the new release.

The reissue also came with a hardbound book, which features new liner notes and previously unseen pictures from the tour.

‘Lovey’ was the last Lemonheads album to feature bassist Jesse Peretz, who went on to become a filmmaker and the band’s photographer. It was the first to feature more of a typical alternative rock sound, soon to provide popular success.