The Libertines’ Carl Barât and The View’s Kyle Falconer announce “songwriting getaway” course

Carl Barât of The Libertines and Kyle Falconer of The View have shared details of a new “songwriting getaway” course, set to take place in Spain later this year.

The two shared news of the new course on social media, posting the poster for a Songwriting Getaway hosted by the team at La Sierra Casa – a luxury songwriting camp based in Spain.

Set to take place later this year, the 2024 edition is described as an “intensive writing and songwriting course”, presented by the View frontman and featuring Barât as “a very special guest”. It will run between September 8 and September 15.

Advertisement

The update on social media also informed anyone wanting to apply for the course to apply via La Sierra Casa’s website.

“At La Sierra songwriting camp we are the number one stop for all things songwriting, dive in head first and gain confidence in writing from industry experts, work one on one with successful established artists whether this is your first rodeo or you want to shake off your writer’s block, La Sierra is the place for you,” reads a description of the course on the site.

It also says that those who attend will come away with between three and four songs, and will “have the chance to pitch to major publishers (Downtown Music).”

It is set to see appearances from “a vast range of high-end industry experts” too, who will be there to “share their tips from recording, to promotion/management.”

As for the location, La Sierra Casa describes itself as “an authentic cave house nestled amongst the golden hillsides of Southeast Spain in the quiet town of El Xinorlet”.

Advertisement

Alongside being a special guest for the songwriting course, Barât is set to be performing live with The Libertines later this year, in support of their new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’.

This includes a headline show at On The Beach Brighton on July 28, which also includes support from The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers, The Big Moon, The Futureheads and more, as well as UK tour dates.

The tour dates kick off at the end of September with an opening night at The Telegraph Building in Belfast, and continue throughout October and November.

These include shows in Glasgow, Bristol, Birmingham and Cambridge, as well as multiple nights at London’s Roundhouse and Manchester’s Albert Hall. Visit here for a full list of upcoming shows and remaining tickets.

Set for release on April 5, The Libertines first announced news of ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ – which is the long-mooted follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ – back in October by dropping the lead single ‘Run, Run, Run’. Pre-order the album here.

The band also spoke to NME at the time and recalled if they considered themselves to be the band they were always destined to become.

“I don’t think we really know what kind of band we want to be; we just want to write beautiful songs in the moment. It just so happens that at this moment, we’re all facing the same direction,” said Barât.

“There’s been a lot of focus and everyone’s been working on finding their own personal place in the world as well. Everyone has very different lives and we managed to find something to unite over.”

The latest taster the band have shared from the LP arrived earlier this month, and came in the form of the rowdy single ‘Oh Shit’. Previous teasers included ‘Night Of The Hunter’ and ‘Shiver’.