The Libertines’ Gary Powell announces first NFT ‘The Invasion Of’

The Libertines‘ Gary Powell has announced his first foray into the world of cryptocurrency with ‘The Invasion Of’, a new NFT (non fungible token) made by the drummer.

This new virtual offering comes after Powell teamed up with the New York visual artist Josh Klaw and US TV writer Jim Martin to develop a graphic novel and animated film which serve as companion pieces to Powell’s debut solo album.

Powell’s first crypto drop will comprise of a rare 1 of 1 living art collaboration, with animated visuals and a totally unique, unreleased demo of a track from his debut solo album. This version of the track will be burned after the NFT is purchased, ensuring its exclusivity and worth.

Following the first drop, Powell and his collaborators will then release three highly limited edition NFT GIFs and three numbered digital prints that will all be digitally stamped for authenticity via OpenSea. You can find out more here.

“There is no longer a libretto-like brief to read at the back of an album to tell you what you have purchased or how the work was completed and by whom,” said Powell.

“There’s not even really the physical experience of playing your purchase as for the majority this has been digitised. I want to take the experience we once cherished and place it into a familiar frame work that is the world we live in now so you can hold something whilst you listen and watch something that ties the whole experience together.”

Powell’s NFT collection comes after The Libertines‘ bassist John Hassall recently formed new duo The Orchid Room with Danish singer Annekei.

Hassall has been living in Denmark for over a decade and met singer songwriter Annekei through their local SGI-Buddhist group in Aarhus – where the track was produced by GRNMO.

The Libertines, meanwhile, will be embarking on a lengthy UK tour this December and are still at work on their long-awaited fourth album.

“It’s been going well, but it’s been difficult with COVID,” Carl Barat told NME last year.

In 2020 bandmate Pete Doherty told NME that the band’s fourth album features “freestyle rap” and has a diversity of styles akin to The Clash’s divisive ‘Sandinista‘.