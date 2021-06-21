The Libertines drummer Gary Powell has recalled the “awkward” 2006 incident where he ended up completely naked in front of Dave Grohl on a ferry.

Powell remembered being “escorted backstage” after a few too many drinks following his band Dirty Pretty Things‘ set at the Isle of Wight Festival, where Foo Fighters were headlining.

“There was an awkward moment at Isle of Wight in 2006,” Powell recalled in a piece on The Independent. “Management were going to watch the Foo Fighters – before that we’d been onstage as Dirty Pretty Things. Our booking agent also looked after the Foos, and he introduced me to Dave Grohl and we had a little chat.

“I think that spurred me on for the day, because Dave is awesome. Later on, though, I started drinking. I didn’t stop drinking. Foo Fighters came on but by that point I was gone.”

He added: “I was wasted to the point they had to escort me to the backstage area – Bobby Gillespie was there with Primal Scream, and for whatever reason, we decided to run around trashing people’s dressing rooms. Security helped carry me out, but in my mind, they thought it was really funny. They took me back to the bus and locked me in until we were on the ferry and I managed to get off again.

“But by that time, I was naked. Everyone else was walking around [upstairs], and I decided I needed to go for a wee. So I stood behind the truck – the wind was blowing everywhere – and who gets off his bus but… Dave Grohl. He looked at me and went, ‘That’s a good look, man.’ Dave Grohl saw me naked!'”

Grohl’s Foo Fighters played the biggest arena gig in the United States since the pandemic hit in New York last night (June 20).

The band took to the stage at Madison Square Garden in front of over 15,000 fans in what was one of the first major events to take place since New York lifted most of its COVID-related restrictions last week.