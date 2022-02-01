The Linda Lindas announce debut album ‘Growing Up’ and share title track

The Linda Lindas have announced the details for their debut album ‘Growing Up’, as well as sharing the video for the title track and new single.

‘Growing Up’, the band’s first full-length record and follow-up to their 2020 self-titled EP, arrives on June 8 via Epitaph Records and is available for pre-order here. The band also shared a first listen to the album’s title track with their announcement, as well as a new music video.

The video shows Mila de la Garza, Lucia de la Garza, Eloise Wong, and Bela Salazar, jamming out at home. It was completely shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max and directed by Humberto Leon, the co-founder of fashion brand Opening Ceremony.

Advertisement

The band plan to celebrate their album news by performing on The Late Show With James Corden tomorrow (Wednesday February 2) and hosting a live-streamed mini-concert from Leon’s CHIFA restaurant in east LA on February 3, viewable for fans via Warby Parker’s Instagram.

Their new single ‘Growing Up’ was written by vocalist and guitarist De la Garza. The 15-year-old told Rolling Stone the track was written about “people that make you want to stay young forever.”

The Linda Lindas went viral in 2021, after a video of them performing their punk anthem ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ at the Los Angeles Public Library was shared online.

They’ll be announcing more tour dates soon but are currently set to play live shows opening for The Beths, Jawbreaker, and Best Coast, who they collaborated with for their single, ‘Leading’. The band also recently joined the line-up for the inaugural When We Were Young emo festival which takes place in Las Vegas this October.