Listen to The Linda Lindas fierce, feline-inspired new single ‘Nino’

The Linda Lindas have shared a new track called ‘Nino’ – you can listen to it below.
Following on from this year’s ‘Oh!‘ and ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ – the latter of which caught the attention of Tom Morello – the song serves as a preview of the teen LA punk outfit’s forthcoming debut album.
Per a press release, the infectious ‘Nino’ was written about vocalist and guitarist Bela’s pet cat. “If you listen carefully there is a real-life, remarkably talented cat named Lil Dude playing piano on it,” the band said. “(We have the footage!) Enjoy!”
Arriving with a feline-themed animated video, the single includes the lyrics: “Gentlemen by day/ Hunter by night/ Friendliest cat you’ll meet/ Will protect you with all his might.” Tune in here:
It comes after Bela dedicated ‘Monica’ to her Siamese cat. That track appears on the group’s self-titled, self-released first EP, which came out in 2020.
The Linda Lindas – who signed to Epitaph Records in May – is completed by Eloise (vocals, bass), Mila (vocals, drums) and Lucia (vocals, guitar). Further details on their debut album have not yet been revealed.
Following the popularity of ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’, the band made their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the summer. They’ve previously played shows with Best Coast and Bikini Kill.
In 2019, a gig with the latter group at the Hollywood Palladium brought The Linda Lindas to the attention of Parks And Recreation star Amy Poehler. They subsequently contributed music to her recent Netflix movie Moxie.