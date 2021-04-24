The Mars Volta release never-before-heard demos from debut album

The Mars Volta have released a collection of never-before-heard demos from their debut album – you can listen to them below.

The collection, which is described as “unfinished original recordings” of their 2005 debut, ‘De-Loused In The Comatorium’, was released as part of an extensive 18-LP box set release, ‘La Realised De Los Sueños’.

Whilst the limited-edition run of the box set has now sold-out (as noted on Stereogum), the demos have been released directly onto streaming services – you can hear them below.

Back in March, the group shared one of the unfinished demos as a standalone release – a version of their track ‘Inertiatic ESP’.

The ‘La Realised De Los Sueños’ collection was initially announced back in March. It features the band’s entire discography, the ‘Landscape Tantrums’ disc (which features the unfinished demos from their debut), and a photo-book containing behind-the-scenes shots.

It will be limited to only 5,000 copies and the music will be pressed onto 180gram black vinyl.

The Mars Volta split up eight years ago, but a reunion has been hinted at several times over the last few years. In 2019, vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala effectively confirmed it when he told a fan on Twitter that “it’s happening”.

In a later update, Cedric said the reunion would see them leaning heavily on new material.

“What it’s NOT going to be is your ‘fav member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc. Maybe we’ll play old shit, who knows how we feel,” he said on Twitter.

“Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards …it’s new shit, new people, left turns, tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes.

“I will say this though, when ORL played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was fucking weird. It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

Meanwhile, last year, Kanye West suggested he had worked with the band on an album that hadn’t been completed. He shared a clip of a sports documentary online that was soundtracked by the prog-rock’s band song ‘The Widow’, and wrote: “The Mars Volta we need to finish the album.”