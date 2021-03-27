The Mars Volta share demo version of ‘Inertiatic ESP’

The Mars Volta have shared the unfinished demo version of their track ‘Inertiatic ESP’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The final version of the song appeared on the band’s 2003 debut album ‘De-Loused In The Comatorium’.

The Mars Volta are currently preparing to release a new archival box – called ‘La Realised De Los Sueños’ – which will include a disc titled ‘Landscape Tantrums’. ‘Inertiatic ESP’ will feature on that latter volume, which will also receive a digital release on April 23.

The demo version, as you might expect from something billed as unfinished, is quite different to the track that made it onto the 2003 album, including only partially recorded vocals. Listen to it below now.

The ‘La Realised De Los Sueños’ collection was announced earlier this month. It will feature the band’s entire discography, the ‘Landscape Tantrums’ disc, and a photobook containing behind-the-scenes shots.

It will be limited to only 5,000 copies and the music will be pressed onto 180gram black vinyl.

The Mars Volta split up eight years ago, but a reunion has been hinted at several times over the last few years. In 2019, vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala effectively confirmed it when he told a fan on Twitter that “it’s happening”.

In a later update, Cedric said the reunion would see them leaning heavily on new material.

Meanwhile, last year, Kanye West suggested he had worked with the band on an album that hadn’t been completed. He shared a clip of a sports documentary online that was soundtracked by the prog-rock’s band song ‘The Widow’, and wrote: “The Mars Volta we need to finish the album.”