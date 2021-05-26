The Mars Volta’s Omar Rodríguez-López uploads 62-album catalogue to streaming platforms

Omar Rodríguez-López, best known for his work in epochal prog-rock bands The Mars Volta and At The Drive-In, has uploaded his entire back catalogue to steaming services.

It comes as part of a new deal with German distribution unit Clouds Hill Music, which released an extended collection of The Mars Volta’s work – including the long-rumoured demo album ‘Landscape Tantrums’ – in April. Last year, Rodríguez-López made his Clouds Hill debut with the triple-disc solo album ‘The Clouds Hill Tapes’.

The new collection totals an expansive 62 full-length releases, including 36 albums that have previously only been available in physical form.

In addition to 48 solo records, the collection features releases from Rodríguez-López’s full-band projects DeFacto and Antemasque, plus a litany of collaborative efforts, including the cult-favourite Cryptomnesia (released with his group El Grupo Nuevo de Omar Rodríguez-López) and his eponymous seven-track team-up with Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante.

Find Rodríguez-López’s music on Spotify and Apple Music.

To celebrate the streaming debut of these 62 albums, Clouds Hill has released a limited edition jacket that is only available for purchase this week.

Speaking to NME last year in support of ‘The Clouds Hill Tapes’, Rodríguez-López said, “Like within a lot of music I was making around the time I wrote it, I can hear an incredible amount of suffering. I was wounded. Empty.

“It was worse because nobody other than those extremely close to me knew what had happened with my mother, and I got all that criticism that I was phoning in the At The Drive-In reunion.”