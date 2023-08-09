The Murder Capital share footage of Sinead O’Connor cover to mark star’s funeral

The Murder Capital have shared footage of them playing one of Sinead O’Connor’s tracks at a live show to mark the funeral of the late singer.

News of O’Connor’s passing broke two weeks ago (July 26), after the Irish singer and activist was found unresponsive in her London home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, aged 56.

The update came one year after the death of her son Shane, who died by suicide. At time of writing the cause of death has not been revealed, but the police have confirmed that the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious.

Now, Irish post-punk band The Murder Capital have re-shared footage of them playing one of her tracks at their show last year, in light of the singer’s funeral.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) last night (August 8), the band shared a clip of them ending their show in Amsterdam last February by playing O’Connor’s 1990 hit, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ through the speakers.

“THANK YOU SINÉAD,” they wrote in the caption. “Here’s footage of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at the end of our show last Valentine’s Day in Amsterdam. Wish we could be with everyone in Bray today.”

The clip shows the band embracing at the end of their set while the crowd cheer and the song plays over the monitors – check it out below.

The latter half of their caption relates to the funeral procession held in the Irish town of Bray yesterday morning, where thousands of fans lined the streets to pay their respects to the late singer.

Among those sighted at the tribute included U2’s frontman Bono, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, Irish President Michael D Higgins and The Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof.

Candles, flowers, images of the singer, and political banners were held by those awaiting the funeral cortege, and a moving eulogy was led by Shaykh Dr Umar al Qadri from the Islamic Centre of Ireland.

“Sinead’s voice carried with it an undertone of hope, of finding one’s way home,” he said. “The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinead was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over.”

A heartwarming tribute was also installed on the cliffs overlooking the coast town – designed by Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man. The message showed the words ‘Eire’, the Irish name for Ireland, and ‘Sinéad’ joined by a heart.

Elsewhere, other tributes have come from across the music industry and include messages from Garbage, Billy Corgan, Michael Stipe, Ice-T and many more.

P!nk and Brandi Carlile also paid a live tribute to the singer, covering ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at a recent show. Fall Out Boy also covered the song at a recent gig, while Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette performed ‘Mandinka’ at a recent festival.

In the time since their aforementioned show in Amsterdam last year, The Murder Capital have since gone on to release a new studio album, ‘Gigi’s Recovery’.

Following its release in January, the LP received a four-star review from NME, who described it as “the first great guitar album of 2023”.

Additionally, the band spoke with NME following the release and recalled their sources of inspiration behind the tracks. “I think a huge part of writing this record was realising that you have to really take responsibility for yourself and your own demons so that you don’t take them out on the people around you and the people you love the most,” said frontman James McGovern.

“Everyone had a different idea of what the evolution of the sound would be, or the evolution of their own creativity was,” he added. “We were pulling in very different directions at the time, which was causing a huge amount of friction. In hindsight, it was actually a common direction, a common theme of evolution and change.”