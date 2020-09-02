The Music hint at end of nine-year hiatus on social media

The Music might be ending their nine-year hiatus soon.

The band have been dropping hints at new activity on their social media as of late, with their activity on Twitter picking up in mid-June.

The most recent instalment in a series of clues is a short ten-second clip, featuring a flickering image of the cover art from their 2002 breakout album, ‘The Music’.

A month before, they shared a link to their Facebook page as well as an “unofficial fans message board”. The site’s homepage reads “It’s been a while. Join. Chat. Be Nice”, along with footage from past performances.

Lead guitarist Adam Nutter has also been sharing clips of himself playing sections from old hits, such as 2002’s ‘The People’.

The People…change the way you live now pic.twitter.com/90aqxDFF7V — Adam Nutter (@nutter_adam) June 27, 2020

The buzz all started on June 15, when the band’s manager, Tim Vigon, announced they’d be holding a listening party on Twitter for the outfit’s titular record, to which fans responded with enthusiasm.

Nutter, drummer Phil Jordan and bassist Stuart Coleman all shared their excitement and surprise about the response on social media.

“Cant wait for this listening party now. I was worried no one would be interested,” wrote Nutter.

“It’s heartwarming to see the responses to us doing the listening party. I’m really pleased everyone is excited about it,” Jordan tweeted, echoing Nutter’s sentiments.

Cant wait for this listening party now 👍 i was worried no one would be interested 🤣 — Adam Nutter (@nutter_adam) June 15, 2020

It's heartwarming to see the responses to us doing the listening party. I'm really pleased everyone is excited about it — PhilJordanCounselling (@CounsellingPhil) June 15, 2020

Overwhelming response regarding our #TimsTwitterListeningParty really looking forward to it. — Stuart Coleman (@bluishstu) June 16, 2020

The Music formed in 1999 and played as an outfit until 2011, when they disbanded with three studio albums and a myriad of singles under their belts.

In an interview with NME in April 2011, lead vocalist Robert Harvey revealed the reason for the band’s split.

“I quit because I wasn’t enjoying it. Needed a new challenge,” he said. Adding, “I’m not sure if I want to stay in music”.

Their last performances took place in London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and in their hometown of Leeds, at the city’s O2 Academy. They played tracks from across their ten-year career at the shows, including ‘Welcome To The North’, ‘The People’ and ‘The Dance’.

Harvey also paid tribute to the late music journalist and publicist Rob Partridge during their London set, whom he dedicated their rendition of ‘Getaway’ to.

“This song means a lot because of him,” he said.

The band are yet to confirm the rumours of a reunion or new release.