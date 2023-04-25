NewsMusic News

The National praise Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’: “The greatest show I’ve ever seen”

Aaron Dessner recently joined Swift onstage in Tampa, Florida

By Tom Skinner
Taylor Swift performing live onstage with The National's Aaron Dessner on the 'Eras Tour' in Tampa, Florida
Taylor Swift performs live with The National's Aaron Dessner on the 'Eras Tour'. CREDIT: Getty

The National‘s Aaron Dessner has praised Taylor Swift‘s ‘Eras Tour’, calling it “the greatest show I’ve ever seen”.

Dessner co-wrote and co-produced Swift’s surprise 2020 albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ alongside Jack Antonoff. He went on to work with the singer on the 2021 re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’.

Earlier this month, Dessner joined Swift onstage in Tampa, Florida to perform collaborative renditions of ‘The Great War’ (a track he produced for the ‘3am Edition’ of ‘Midnights’) and ‘Mad Woman’ from ‘Folklore’.

During a new interview with NME, Dessner opened up about reuniting with Swift on The National’s ninth studio album ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’, which is released this Friday (April 28).

The pop star will feature on ‘The Alcott’, a song NME‘s Thomas Smith described as a “subtle duet” and “a back-and-forth conversation between frontman [Matt] Berninger and [Swift]”.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner perform at Raymond James Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Credit: Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management.

After praising the singer’s work ethic and creative process, Dessner spoke about her current ‘Eras Tour’ in North America.

“It’s just kind of… the greatest show I’ve ever seen,” the musician told NME. “Like it’s just insane. The scale of the tour.

“And the music, the visual design, the choreography and her musicianship, it’s on a level that I’ve never seen anything like. To me, it’s something to aspire to: to be that ambitious with her music.”

Dessner continued: “I think sometimes people ask me questions about working with pop stars like it’s not an honour, but it’s a total honour. I learned way more from her than she’s learned with us.”

In addition to Swift, The National enlisted Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens to appear on ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’. “I don’t think the band would have gotten this far without friends,” Dessner said of the approach of working with other artists on the record.

The National 2023 press shot
The National. CREDIT: Josh Goleman

Meanwhile, The National recently revealed that Swift’s tracks ‘Cardigan’ and ‘Willow’ – from ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, respectively – were originally intended to be released by the band.

“I’d taken a swing at [‘Cardigan’] and ‘Willow’ and a couple of others, and I wasn’t having a lot of luck, so Aaron sent them to Taylor,” Berninger recalled.

The frontman teamed up with Swift on the ‘Evermore’ song ‘Coney Island’, which was produced by Aaron and Bryce Dessner.

The National are due to head out on a world headline tour next month – visit here for tickets and more information.

