The National share release date for Bon Iver collaboration ‘Weird Goodbyes’

The National have shared further details of their new single, ‘Weird Goodbyes’, featuring Bon Iver.

Pictures of posters advertising the new song began to circulate online, with the band later confirming their legitimacy by changing their cover photos on social media to include the same artwork.

Now The National have taken to Instagram to provide more information to fans, as well as a release date.

“Last spring, the band reconvened at Long Pond to begin writing and recording new music that we’ve been working on ever since,” the statement reads.

“‘Weird Goodbyes’ featuring Bon Iver felt like the right track to share first and is one of a handful of new songs we’ve been performing on tour this summer. We’re so grateful to our friend Justin Vernon for joining us on this song.”

The post also revealed that the single will be released worldwide at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm UK on Monday, August 22. You can pre-save ‘Weird Goodbyes’ here.

The band have been performing ‘Weird Goodbyes’ live, sans the guest spot from Bon Iver – which, presumably, will comprise some of its lyrics being sung by Justin Vernon – since late May. They played it for the first time in Pamplona, Spain on May 28 – the first National show to go down in three years – where it was billed on the setlist as ‘Bathwater (Mount Auburn)’.

It’s been performed at seven show since, including this week’s headliner in Dillon, Colorado and at the Outlandia festival on Friday (August 12). The first show to have it printed on the setlist as ‘Weird Goodbyes’ was the Cooperstown, New York date of their current North American tour, which they played on July 20. They’ve been performing other new songs, too, including ones titled ‘Grease In Your Hair’ and ‘Space Invaders’.

Earlier this week, the band were joined at two shows by Bartees Strange, who delivered guest vocals on a rendition of ‘Mistaken For Strangers’. He teamed up with Matt Berninger and co. to perform the ‘Boxer’ standout at concerts in Calgary and Missoula, marking somewhat of a full-circle moment for Strange: before releasing his debut album (‘Live Forever’) in 2020, he dropped an EP of five National covers titled ‘Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy’.

The National’s last official release was their Cyrano soundtrack inclusion ‘Somebody Desperate’, which marked their first new song since 2019’s ‘I Am Easy To Find’ album.