The Neighbourhood cuts ties with drummer Brandon Fried following groping accusations

The Neighbourhood have cut ties with drummer Brandon Fried, following accusations that he sexually assaulted singer María Zardoya.

Zardoya, who serves as the lead singer of indie pop band The Marías, raised the allegation today (November 14) in a message posted to her Instagram Story. “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried,” she alleged. “It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced.”

She continued: “I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.” The singer went on the mention The Neighbourhood, writing that the rock band “need[s] a new drummer, [because Fried] is a complete creep”.

Hours after raising the accusation, The Neighbourhood responded to Zardoya’s claims via social media, beginning a statement by writing that they were “grateful to Maria for coming forward.” The band – which also includes guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margot and vocalist Jesse Rutherford – then declared they “have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behaviour towards women”.

The band concluded the statement by confirming Fried’s departure: “As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

Fried, who joined The Neighbourhood in 2014, addressed the allegations in his own statement, first apologising to Zardoya before announcing his intention to seek treatment for alcohol and substance abuse. The drummer also apologised to “women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable”, before expressing regret to his bandmates and fans “for letting them down”.

“I am so terribly sorry to Maria”, Fried’s message opens. “My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.”

Friend continued: “I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

The Neighbourhood’s latest material arrived last year with the release of the standalone single ‘Fallen Star’. Prior to that, their fourth studio album, ‘Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones’, was released in September of 2020. The Marías, meanwhile, shared their debut album ‘Cinema’ in 2021, spawning the singles ‘Hush’, ‘Little By Little’ and ‘Un Millón’.