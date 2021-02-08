The Offspring to release first album in nearly a decade

The Offspring have confirmed they will release a new album later this year.

The punk rock veteran’s last album was 2012’s ‘Days Go By‘. They have teased a follow-up for the past nine years, but have only just revealed the album is finished.

In a short video posted today (February 8) frontman Bryan “Dexter” Holland and guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman are heard discussing the album. ​“We’re putting out a record. It’s finished, it’s done, it’s in the can as they say. We’ve got songs, we’ve got titles, we’ve got a label, we’ve got an album title, we’ve got a cover, we’ve got artwork and stuff. It’s ready to go. We’re putting this out.”

There is no news of when exactly fans can expect the album (“we’re going to talk about all that stuff when the label lets us”) but it is promised for 2021.

A special announcement from Dexter & Noodles. pic.twitter.com/lSTggpjbvG — The Offspring (@offspring) February 8, 2021

In 2019, Dexter spoke to Kerrang! about the band’s long-awaited record. ​“It sounds like our old shit! That’s what I’m supposed to say, right?!” he said. ​

“I don’t really know how to describe it. I guess it’s punk rock, but then we throw in a couple of songs that aren’t what you’d normally predict. We have a lot of really fast stuff on there, plus a couple of things that you might not really expect from us. But I’m really really happy with it. It’s not completely finished, but it is 98 per cent finished. So we’re trying to put together a plan to release it.”

The band haven’t been completely quiet, however. Last December, they shared a cover of Darlene Love’s 1963 classic ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’.