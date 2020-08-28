The OPM Archive Foundation unveils online archive of digitised Filipino music artifacts

The OPM Archive Foundation has unveiled an online archive collecting digitised artifacts of Filipino music, now open for virtual viewing.

Earlier this week (August 26), the OPM Archive Foundation announced the digital archive, now open for online viewing and for donations of memorabilia. View the collection at the archive’s official website here.

The Foundation’s archive is currently accepting public donations of various items, from vinyl records to rare photographs, press release sheets to news clippings, amongst others. Though the Foundation recognises the 70s and 80s as heyday of OPM, it will not limit itself to artifacts from that era.

“[The archive] shall extend its borders to the precedents of this era, the 60s, and extend to the present,” the Foundation said in a press release, “and hopefully can be sustained into the future, for the identification and recognition of music development.”

The archive is making its digital collection public while lockdown restrictions continue in the country. Original copies of artifacts will undergo standard preventive conservation methods, as “digitisation alone can be prone to obsolescence because of evolving digital formats,” the foundation explained.

The OPM Archive was founded to preserve the country’s rich music history, charting the rise and popularity of music movements and icons like Freddie Aguilar, Basil Valdez, Leah Navarro, and archive founder Celeste Legaspi.

A physical archive was initially planned to open to the public at the Filipinas Heritage Library at the Ayala Museum in December 2020. However, the pandemic has delayed that timetable.

The OPM Archive Foundation is separate from the organisation Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM), also known as the organisers of the festival Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino. The 2020 edition of the festival concludes today.

The Foundation recentl gained new members in Moy Ortiz, Krina Cayabyab, Chevy Salvador and Dinah Remolacio. Senior members such as Legaspi will stay on as board members and advisers.