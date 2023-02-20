The Other Festival announces phase 1 lineup featuring Sunset Rollercoaster, Hindia and more

Indonesia’s The Other Festival has revealed the phase one lineup for its 2023 event, featuring Sunset Rollercoaster, Hindia, HIVI! and Isyana Sarasvati at the top of the bill.

Set to join the aforementioned acts are the likes of Nadin Amizah, The Adams, Sal Priadi, Basboi‘s Jakarta Tenggelam, David Bayu, and more. The 2023 edition of The Other Festival is set to take place at the west carpark of the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta this May 13 and 14, with the organisers promising international acts will also be announced in the lineup.

Pre-sale tickets are now available via Loket beginning at IDR599,000. Additional details such as general ticket sale prices and packages have not been revealed.

Advertisement

Other festivals taking place in Indonesia this year include Joyland Bali, which is set to take place on March 17, 18 and 19 at the Peninsula Island in Bali’s Nusa Dua. The current lineup features Phoenix, Sigrid, Crumb, Chai, Black Midi, Black Country, New Road, Yura Yunita, Kunto Aji and many more.

The current lineup for The Other Festival is:

Hindia

HIVI!

Isyana Sarasvati

Nadin Amizah

Sunset Rollercoaster

The Adams

Coldiac

David Bayu

Matter Halo

Sal Priadi

Scaller

Friday Noraebang!

Jakarta Tenggelam (BAP., ENVY*, Dzulfahmi, Tacbo, Kink Yosev, Rai Anvio)

Kenny Gabriel – The Playground Live Session

Leipzig

Rollfast

Rub of Rub