The Philippines’ Salo-Salo festival announces lineup featuring Johnny Stimson, Zild and more

The lineup for the inaugural edition of the Philippines’ Salo Salo Festival has been announced, featuring international acts Johnny Stimson and Joan alongside local acts like Orange and Lemons, Rico Blanco, Zild, Ely Buendia and more.

The three-day festival is being billed as the Philippines’ first theme park music festival, and will be held from December 2 to 4 at the Enchanted Kingdom theme park in Santa Rosa, Laguna. Other acts billed to perform include Ena Mori, Parokya Ni Edgar, Unique Salonga, Clara Benin and Lola Amour.

Tickets go on sale via Tickelo on September 15 at 10am local time. Regular day passes will be available at PHP1800 during presale, with a three-day pass going at PHP4,500. VIP day passes will also be available at PHP3,500.

Once presales conclude, regular day passes will cost PHP2,250 while three-day passes will cost PHP5,000. The VIP day pass will be available at PHP4,000.

Presenting, SALO-SALO FEST 🎄 Make it a magical #PaskongPinoy with your family & barkada at the Philippines’ first ever theme park music festival 🎡 Dec 2, 3 & 4, 2022

Enchanted Kingdom, Philippines

Tickets at https://t.co/Lg9Mhyh15B A new festival experience by @karposmm pic.twitter.com/ex3APMm6Ak — Salo-Salo Fest (@salosalofest) September 13, 2022

American singer-songwriter Johnny Stimson recently announced his upcoming Asia tour, which will kick off the tour in Tokyo, Japan on November 30, followed by stops through early December in Seoul in South Korea, Singapore and Bangkok in Thailand.

Presales will open on September 16, 19 and 21 for the Tokyo, Singapore and Seoul showcases respectively via Live Nation Asia. Ticket sale details for the Thailand show have yet to be disclosed.

The singer previously visited Asia earlier this year, after performing at Seoul Jazz Fest in South Korea and Java Jazz in Indonesia last May. He has also released several singles this year, including ‘The Way It Was Before’, ‘All I Want Is You’, ‘You’re Not There’ and his current single ‘Meltdown’.

The lineup for Salo-Salo Festival is:

Day 1

Rico Blanco

Arthur Nery

Barbie Almalbis

Orange and Lemons

Johnny Stimson (US)

Kiyo

Moonstar88

Denise Julia

Bea Lorenzo

Ysangyo

The Ridleys

Abdel Aziz

Manolet Dario

Jason Soong

John Monreal

Day 2

Ely Buendia

Zild

Joan (US)

Ebe Dancel

Munimuni

Paolo Sandejas

Of Mercury

Tala

Any Name’s Okay

Ena Mori

Lory

Crwn

Curtismith

Six The Northstar

St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Day 3

Parokya Ni Edgar

Unique Salonga

Urbandub

Mayonnaise

Clara Benin

Lola Amour

Gabba

Flu

Jarlo Bâse

Bird

Ean Mayor

Damson Lavender

Sgt. Vez